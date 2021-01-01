Dopezilla 16” Cerberus Straight Tube Bong
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$69.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Part of Dopezilla’s new Monster Edition water pipes, the 16” Cerberus Straight Tube bong is the biggest beast of all the monsters in this new collection. In Greek mythology, Cerberus was oftentimes referred to as the hound of Hades and is depicted as a multi-headed dog that guards the gates of the Underworld to prevent the dead from leaving. Just like Greek myth, the Cerberus Bong was designed with a multitude of features to make your smoking experience as smooth as possible. The 12” Cerberus Bong features a fixed, reinforced downstem that transports your smoke into the bottommost chamber as you inhale. The straight tube body then uses THREE triple-stacked honeycomb percolators and a built-in ice catcher at the very top to filter and cool your smoke to perfection! This Dopezilla Cerberus Bong stands a full 16” inches tall and is also available in a more compact 12” version with double-stacked honeycomb percolators sold here, or an even smaller 8” dab rig model found here. Each size is made with 5mm thick borosilicate glass and feature a black & gold Dopezilla decal on the neck with a color matching Cerberus decal just above. The Cerberus Water Pipe arrives safely packed within a custom collectors box and includes a thick glass 14mm bowl slide for your dry herbs. This 14mm male bowl piece matches your choice of colored accents on the bong and features a built-in handle for easily removing the bowl each hit. Allow the guardians of the underworld to provide you with the most monstrous rips of all with the Dopezilla 16” Cerberus Straight Tube Bong! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Dopezilla 16” Cerberus Bong Premium Borosilicate Glass Clear Straight Tube Body Colored Glass Accents 3 Honeycomb Percs Built-in Ice Catcher 5mm Thick Glass 16” inches Tall 5” Diameter Base 14mm Female Joint Reinforced Downstem 14mm Male Bowl Piece 8” Cerberus Rig Sold Here Smaller 12” Cerberus Sold Here
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.