About this product
The Aurora is the latest wax pen innovation from one of the biggest names in the game, Dr. Dabber. The Aurora features a variable voltage battery, three advanced atomizers (including quartz crystal and ceramic halo), and SnapTech magnetic technology (which replaces standard threading found on other pen-style vaporizers) for a seamless user experience. As with all Dr. Dabber products, the Aurora is constructed from only the highest-grade materials, is built to last, and features their award-winning low heat system. Get Connected: Compatible with wax 🍯 Sleek & Discreet Matte Satin Finish Ceramic Mouthpiece Variable Voltage Battery Multiple Advanced Atomizers SnapTech Magnetic Technology
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.