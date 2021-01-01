About this product

The Aaron Kai x Aurora Vaporizer is the newest addition to the ongoing line of Dr. Dabber’s Artist Series vape pens and is becoming a true summer must-have. Hailing from Hawaii, street artist Aaron Kai pairs a charismatic wavy style with fantastic bright colors to perfectly capture the outdoorsy beach culture into every piece of his art. The Aurora vaporizer is equipped with a variable voltage battery, three advanced wax atomizers, and utilizes SnapTech™ magnetic technology to replace standard threading for a seamless experience. Available in your choice of Hawaiian blue or tropical orange colors, each of these limited edition wax vaporizer pens include a signature paint-can-opener dab tool, matching Aaron Kai soft case travel bag, silicone wax storage ball, magnetic USB charger and a Dr. Dabber keychain. The Dr. Dabber Aurora and included accessories arrive bundled within a matching Aaron Kai Paint Can to reuse however you please!



Dr. Dabber gives you the freedom of choice by including three state-of-the-art atomizers with the Aaron Kai x Aurora Vaporizer Pen. Designed to enhance flavor, the Ceramic Halo Atomizer has no exposed wicks or wires, burning your concentrates slower to help conserve material. The Dual Quartz Rod Atomizer is also designed to improve flavors while being better suited for lower viscosity concentrates. Replacing standard ceramic rods with quartz reduces any sort of residual taste that could occur. Last but not least, Dr. Dabber included a classic Dual Ceramic Rod Atomizer. This type of atomizer works best with higher viscosity, thicker wax concentrates.



Dr. Dabber had introduced a revolutionary new connection system in their first Aurora vape pen that was an answer for those who don’t like constantly screwing & unscrewing parts from their devices. The Aurora is the first vape pen to employ SnapTech magnetic technology, allowing you to effortlessly separate the battery from its atomizer, and the atomizer from its mouthpiece. SnapTech magnets make charging your Aurora's battery and replacing atomizers quick and easy, while still maintaining a strong connection that won't wear down over time like threaded connections.



The variable voltage battery on the Aaron Kai x Aurora Vaporizer Pen gives you the option to choose between three different heat settings, allowing you to finely tailor and personalize every session. For longer, more flavorful rips, the lowest temperature setting is ideal. The two other heat options will satisfy those who want thicker vapor and larger clouds. The Aurora’s heat settings are signified by different color LED lights, and can easily be toggled by rapidly pressing the power button three times. Snag the limited edition Dr. Dabber Aurora Vaporizer Pen by Aaron Kai today and start enjoying unprecedented style from a time-tested & always reliable wax vaporizer pen.



Get Connected:



Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯

Dr. Dabber Aurora Vaporizer by Aaron Kai

Limited Edition Artists Series Vape Pen

3 x Premium Quartz Dish Atomizers

SnapTech Magnetic Connections

Dual Ceramic Rod Atomizer

Dual Quartz Rod Atomizer

Ceramic Halo Atomizer

Ceramic Mouthpiece

Clog-Free Design

3 Heat Settings

Choice of Colors

Dr. Dabber Keychain

Single Button Controls

Variable Voltage Battery

Magnetic USB Charging

Portable & Pocket-Friendly

Paint-Can-Opener Dab Tool

Collectible Aaron Kai Paint Can

Signature Beach Waves Artwork

Shatterproof Silicone Wax Storage Ball

Original Artwork by Street Artist Aaron Kai



Paint Can Includes:



1 x Dr. Dabber Aurora Vape Battery

1 x Dual Ceramic Rod Atomizer

1 x Dual Quartz Rod Atomizer

1 x Ceramic Halo Atomizer

1 x Ceramic Mouthpiece

1 x Instruction Manual

1 x Dr. Dabber Keychain

1 x Aaron Kai Travel Bag

1 x Magnetic USB Charger

1 x Silicone Wax Storage Ball

1 x Stainless Steel Dabber Tool