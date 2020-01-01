SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
The Aurora is the latest wax pen innovation from one of the biggest names in the vaporizing game, Dr. Dabber. The Aurora features a variable voltage battery, three advanced atomizers including quartz crystal and ceramic halo, and SnapTech magnetic technology for a seamless user experience. As with all Dr. Dabber products, the Aurora is constructed from only the highest-grade materials, is built to last, and features their award-winning low heat system. Constantly screwing atomizers on and off your vaporizer pen is not only bothersome but detrimental over time by wearing down the threading. Always miles ahead of other manufacturers, Dr. Dabber introduces a revolutionary new connection system that is sure to replace conventional threading. The Aurora is the first vape pen to employ SnapTech magnetic technology, which allows you to effortlessly separate the Aurora's battery from its atomizer, and its atomizer from its mouthpiece. SnapTech magnets make charging your battery and replacing atomizers quick and easy, while still maintaining a strong connection that won't wear down over time. Keeping up with the times, Dr. Dabber also includes three state-of-the-art atomizers with the Aurora Vape Pen. Designed to enhance flavors while eliminating the burnt taste that can be associated with wax pens, the Ceramic Halo Atomizer has no exposed wicks or wires and allows your wax concentrates to burn slower and help conserve material. Also designed to improve flavor (and best suited for lower viscosity concentrates) is the Dual Quartz Rod Atomizer. Replacing standard ceramic rods with quartz (a more inert material) reduces any sort of residual taste that can occur. Lastly, Dr. Dabber also included a classic Dual Ceramic Rod Atomizer which works best when used with higher viscosity waxes. As always, all Dr. Dabber atomizers are constructed with Titanium coils, and employ Dr. Dabber’s famous low-heat technology. Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 Dr. Dabber Aurora Vaporizer Pen Sleek & Discreet Pen Design Matte Satin Finish Ceramic Mouthpiece Variable Voltage Battery Multiple Advanced Atomizers SnapTech Magnetic Technology Portable & Pocket-Friendly Vaporizer
