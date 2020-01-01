About this product

Introducing the second variation of the Limited Edition Switch series-- the Dr. Dabber Switch White Edition. Housed in a classy full white shell, complemented by satin aluminum knurling and white buttons, the Dr. Dabber Switch White Edition is an absolute showstopper. Accompanied by limited edition white accessories, the White Edition Switch is sure to be your new favorite vaporizer. The Dr. Dabber Switch White Edition is capable of up to 150 uses on a single charge. These are not laboratory numbers, this is real life. For the average user, this means well over a week of use on a single charge. Add to that the convenience of pass-through charging that allows you to still use the vaporizer while it's plugged in and charging. This kind of efficiency and versatility in a device as powerful as the Switch is simply unheard of. Taking into account that a full charge takes only 60 minutes, it’s safe to say the Switch is in a league of its own. Over-voltage, over-current, under-voltage, over-temperature, short-circuit, and reverse-polarity protection is built right into the unit so you know you’ll get the most out of your purchase. That’s also why Dr. Dabber is proud to offer an included 2 year manufacturers warranty on all electronic components. Whether you're vaping particularly dense herbs or very viscous oils, the Dr. Dabber Switch White Edition has 25 carefully calibrated heat settings to handle any situation. These 25 heat settings aren't just a selling feature, but allow for total customization over your vapor profiles. If you want an emphasis on flavor, there is a setting for that. If you prefer superior vapor density, there’s a setting for that too. If you want to crank it up for a cloudy experience, no problem. Running out of material at home and want to use a smaller amount than you normally do? Just turn it down a couple notches. The Switch is designed by people who understand that no two hits are the same, just like no two flowers or oils are the same. The Switch’s versatility is simply astounding. The Switch has a generally simple to use interface, and Quick Reference Cards are also included to expedite any learning curve. The patent-pending induction heating technology inside allows the White Edition Switch to heat to target temperatures in an incredibly short amount of time. We’re talking an average of 4 seconds (depending on selected temperature). This sort of speed is simply not possible with traditional convection and conduction vaporizers. On top of that, the induction heating setup allows for the electronics to be completely sealed off from the heating element, meaning absolutely no possibility of mechanical failure due to leakage. You can literally pour water into the heating element of the Switch and press the button and it would simply bring the water inside the dish to a boil. The Switch is NOT like other vaporizers. Make the switch today and do it in style with the Dr. Dabber Switch Limited Edition White Vaporizer. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯 Dr. Dabber Switch White Edition Vaporizer Heavy Duty Borosilicate Glass Bubbler Fast 4 Second Heat Up Time 25 LED Light Show Options Satin Aluminum Knurling Auto Cool Down Cycles Limited Edition Design Intuitive Interface 25 Heat Settings Self Cleaning Mode Classy Full White Shell 60 Minute Full Charging 150 Uses Per Single Charge Dual Compatible E-Rig Vaporizer Matching White Accessories Included 2-Year Manufacturer Warranty on Parts Box Includes: 1 x Dr Dabber Switch White Edition 1 x White Ceramic Induction Cup 1 x Black Ceramic Induction Cup 1 x Borosilicate Glass Bubbler 1 x Reverse Action Tweezers 1 x Silicone Wax Container 1 x Ceramic Flower Filter 1 x Dab Tool/Carb Cap 1 x Reference Cards 1 x Switch Charger 1 x User Manual