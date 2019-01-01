Empire Glassworks "Hungry Panda" Spoon Pipe
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$99.99MSRP
About this product
The only spoon where you can share your favorite greens with feeding pandas, this meticulously handcrafted hand pipe features bamboo accents and two panda bears ready to hang out. Made by the experts at Empire Glassworks, this intricately worked “Hungry Panda” glass spoon pipe is adorned with a handmade yin yang symbol on the front of the bowl to guarantee you a zen sesh. At a modest 6” inches in length, this Empire Glassworks heady spoon pipe is compact & travel-friendly so you can bring your new panda friends with you on the move. Get Connected: Compatible with dry herbs 🌿 Empire Glassworks "Hungry Panda" Spoon Pipe High Quality, Thick Borosilicate Glass Custom Mixed Borosilicate Glass Colors Handmade Bamboo & Panda Bear Accents Worked Glass Yin Yang Accent on Front 6” inches in Length Portable & Travel-Friendly Hungry Panda Themed Bowl Limited Quantity and Availability Individually Handcrafted Art Piece Heady Glass Spoon-Style Hand Pipe Proudly handmade in Placentia, California
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.