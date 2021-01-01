CaliConnected Online Headshop
Empire Glassworks "Kittylight" Chillum Pipe
About this product
Unlike many other Empire Glassworks creations, you might want to keep this inappropriate hand pipe hidden when family comes to visit. The Empire Glassworks Kittylight Chillum Pipe features meticulously handmade glasswork that accurately depicts every mans favorite adult sex toy. This unique glass chillum pipe is designed after an authentic fleshlight and if you’re not sure what that is, well we’re not going to get into that here. Much more compact & travel-friendly than a real Fleshlight, the Kittylight Hand Pipe measures 3.5” inches in length and is perfect for sneaking in rips while on-the-go. The Kittylight Chillum is made from thick borosilicate glass and authentic hand spun colors. Every pipe fits comfortably in one hand and comes equipped with a sizeable taster-style bowl located right between the lips for your dry herbs. Grab the Empire Glassworks Kittylight Chillum Pipe today and enjoy yourself a pleasurable session with every use!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire Glassworks Kittylight Chillum Pipe
Premium Borosilicate & Pyrex Glass
Fleshlight Themed Hand Pipe
Chillum/Taster Style Bowl
Highly Detailed Artwork
Hand Mixed Colors
Thick Glass
Deep Bowl
Easy to Grip
3.5” inches Long
1.75” inches Wide
Adult Sex Toy Design
Individually Handcrafted*
Great Gift Idea for Stoners
Portable & Pocket-Friendly
Limited Quantity & Availability
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
