Unlike many other Empire Glassworks creations, you might want to keep this inappropriate hand pipe hidden when family comes to visit. The Empire Glassworks Kittylight Chillum Pipe features meticulously handmade glasswork that accurately depicts every mans favorite adult sex toy. This unique glass chillum pipe is designed after an authentic fleshlight and if you’re not sure what that is, well we’re not going to get into that here. Much more compact & travel-friendly than a real Fleshlight, the Kittylight Hand Pipe measures 3.5” inches in length and is perfect for sneaking in rips while on-the-go. The Kittylight Chillum is made from thick borosilicate glass and authentic hand spun colors. Every pipe fits comfortably in one hand and comes equipped with a sizeable taster-style bowl located right between the lips for your dry herbs. Grab the Empire Glassworks Kittylight Chillum Pipe today and enjoy yourself a pleasurable session with every use!



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Empire Glassworks Kittylight Chillum Pipe

Premium Borosilicate & Pyrex Glass

Fleshlight Themed Hand Pipe

Chillum/Taster Style Bowl

Highly Detailed Artwork

Hand Mixed Colors

Thick Glass

Deep Bowl

Easy to Grip

3.5” inches Long

1.75” inches Wide

Adult Sex Toy Design

Individually Handcrafted*

Great Gift Idea for Stoners

Portable & Pocket-Friendly

Limited Quantity & Availability

American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]