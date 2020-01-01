Purple Rain Carb Cap Dabber by Magizle Glass
by Fat Ass Glass Company
Transform your favorite dab rig into a tropical display with this fresh Pineapple Carb Cap from Empire Glassworks. Thick glass with a universal fit, the Pineapple Carb Cap is a directional airflow carb that will add a refreshing aesthetic to any standard size banger. Directional carb caps are an extremely useful dabbing accessory that help retain the heat inside your bangers while offering better control of the airflow inside to effectively vaporize your concentrates. The width of the Pineapple Carb Cap works to cover your dab rig’s banger and prevent vapor from escaping, while the easy to grip design makes it easy to spin and change the direction of airflow so none of your precious materials get left behind. The highly detailed, ripe pineapple design is handmade by the experts at Empire Glassworks from premium borosilicate glass and measures 2” inches tall. Carb caps from Empire Glassworks tend to be on the heavier side, so we recommend pairing this oil accessory with a flat top quartz banger if you wish to keep your carb on top of your banger between dabs. Make every dab feel like a vacation dab with this unique directional carb cap today! Get Connected: Designed for Wax Concentrates 🍯 Empire Glassworks Pineapple Carb Cap Handmade Glass Pineapple Accent Premium Borosilicate Glass Directional Carb Cap Universal Size 2” inches Tall Easy to Grip Oil Accessory Pineapple Themed Spins to Direct Airflow Individually Handcrafted* Fits Any Standard Size Banger Pairs Best with Flat Top Bangers American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
