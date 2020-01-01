Small Taster
The Tankard Sherlock Pipe from Grav will have you thinking long & hard about the meaning of life. Made from thick borosilicate glass, the Grav Tankard Pipe is available in a multitude of stylish colors and delivers hefty hits to match. This large 6” inch Sherlock-style hand pipe packs some weight and is equipped with a deep bowl for rips you’ll need to sit with. A left-side air carb provides you with full control over the size & potency of each draw, while an ergonomic mouthpiece will stay off the table when you set the Tankard down. A hand pipe that undoubtedly pairs well with a glass of whisky, the Grav Tankard Sherlock is poised to leave you confidently questioning the secrets of the universe. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Grav® Tankard Sherlock Hand Pipe High Quality Borosilicate Glass Made on 25mm Solid Tubing Flattened Mouthpiece Left-Side Air Carb 2” inch Diameter 3.5” inches Tall 6” inch Length Deep Bowl Grav Decal Modern Styling Classical Design Sherlock Style Neck Flat Base Stands Upright Available in Several Colors Thick Heavy Glass Hand Pipe American Made Glass [Austin, TX]
