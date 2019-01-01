About this product
The GRAV Helix Flare Base is a 8.75" water pipe that brings a whole new smoking experience to the table. Boasting a beautifully designed look with a sturdy flared base, this elegant glass water pipe spins and injects air for cooler hits. The wide 4" base keeps the unit sitting tight during use, while the downstem percolator moisture conditions each rip. A one-hitter bowl provides just the right amount of action for a perfect hit. A Venturi chamber mouthpiece uses spinning action to double down on cooling. The Helix Flare Base is a new and exciting way to enjoy dry herb with excellent water filtration and a stunning borosilicate glass design" Get Connected: Compatible with herbs 🌿 Flared Base 8.75" Height Compatible with 14mm Bowls High Grade Borosilicate Air Injection and Spinning Action **Your pipe will come with one of the following label colors: Blue, Black, Red, Etch, White, Green or Purple
