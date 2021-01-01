About this product

Known for their fresh & inventive glass designs, this Grav water pipe is sure to turn heads at your next sesh. The Grav Helix Flare Base Bong is equipped with a fixed fission downstem that effectively filters and diffuses your smoke through water within the cylindrical beaker base. Utilizing 3 small air holes that redirect the air path, the unique Venturi chamber at the top injects your smoke with cool air for smoother draws and spins each hit around within the upper chamber as you inhale.



The Grav Helix Flare Base Water Pipe features a sturdy 4” wide flared base that keeps the unit stable between hits. This thick scientific glass bong is built to last and made on 60mm diameter tubing with 5mm thick walls. The clear borosilicate glass body gives you a front row seat to all the action inside and stands a modest 9” inches tall. The included 14mm Grav Helix Taster Bowl Piece provides just the right amount of action for the perfect size hit every time from your dry herbs. We recommend filling the base with approximately 2” inches of water for ideal filtration and optimal draw-resistance. Enjoy smooth & satisfying rips like never before with the Grav Helix Flare Base Beaker Water Pipe.



Get Connected:

Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Grav® Helix Flare Base Water Pipe

High Quality Borosilicate Glass

60mm Heavy Wall Tubing

Fixed Fission Downstem

5mm Thick Glass Walls

Helix Venturi Chamber

Flared Mouthpiece

9” inches Tall

Clear Glass

90° Joint Angle

White Helix Decal

4” inch Wide Base

14mm Female Joint

14mm Helix Taster Bowl

Air Injection & Spinning Action

Thick Scientific Glass Beaker Bong

Proudly Made in the USA [Austin, TX]