The Grav® Grinder features a unique 4-part design with three polycarbonate windows in the central chamber so you can always keep an eye on your stash. The bottom chamber is equipped with a magnetic kief screen that can be removed for easy scraping with the included aluminum scraping tool. The end of the GRAV branded tool is curved to fit perfectly within the interior curve of your grinder until needed. Measuring 2.5” inches tall and made on brightly colored CNC aluminum, the Grav 4-Piece Grinder was engineered with an easy-to-grip exterior that provides maximum torque for an effortless grinding experience. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Grav® 4-Piece Colored Grinder 21 Precision Engineered Teeth Premium CNC Aluminum Magnetic Pollen Screen See-Through Chamber Kief Catcher Base Ergonomic Grip 4-Part Design 2.5” inches Tall 2.25” inch Diameter GRAV® Decal on Top Portable & Travel-Friendly Polycarbonate Viewing Windows Available in a Variety of Bright Colors GRAV® Metal Kief Scraper Tool Included
