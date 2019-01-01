 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
KandyPens Donuts Vape 🍩

by CaliConnected Online Headshop

$99.69MSRP

KandyPens is back with their revolutionary new pen vaporizer for wax concentrates - introducing, Donuts! Aside from sleek, sexy styling, Donuts feature KandyPens' new state-of-the-art, 100% ceramic, deep dish Donuts atomizers, which utilize what KandyPens is calling SloBurn™ technology. By eliminating the traditional coil system and replacing it with an all-ceramic chamber, Donuts won't "flash-heat" or burn your concentrates. Instead, wax is slowly heated, which greatly improves taste and helps to conserve your precious material. In addition to utilizing advanced ceramic atomizer technology, Donuts pens also feature something completely unique - the ability to select between three preset temperature settings! This is the first wax pen which allows for temperature control - a feature you'll be sure to see more of in the future. As with all KandyPens products, Donuts is covered under an industry leading lifetime warranty. Get Connected: Compatible with wax 🍯 Ceramic Disc Atomizer SloBurn™ Technology Glossy Enamel Finish Temperature Control Deep Chamber 510 Threaded

CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.