SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
From KandyPens, makers of the Gravity and Galaxy wax pens, comes an oil vaporizer that talks big and backs it up. The KandyPens Special K vaporizer, with its jewelry box carrying case and sleek pen-shaped design, vapes like a million bucks. The KandyPens Special K Vaporizer is one of the most discreet oil vape pens on the market. A pen cap keeps the true purpose of the KandyPens Special K under wraps, enabling you to enjoy potent, flavorful hits on-the-go in a discreet manner. The KandyPens Special K Vaporizer features a temperature controlled battery, refillable glass oil tank, and an ergonomic mouthpiece, making it the ideal tool for vaping about town. Get Connected: Compatible with Oils & E-liquids 💧 KandyPens Special K Vaporizer Pen Compatible with Pre-Filled Cartridges 510-Threaded Vape Battery 🔋 Color-Coded Controls Stealthy Pen-Cap Glass Oil Tank Sleek Design Universal 510 Threading Temperature Controlled Battery
