About this product
Meet LEVO II, a next generation oil infuser that extracts natural flavors, aroma & nutrients from your dry herb using controlled heating to create infused oil and butter. This premium kitchen appliance offers a streamlined infusion experience with enhanced features & technology compared to its predecessor. Now you can prepare oils with advanced 'Dry' and 'Activate' decarb cycles, releasing the full range of tastes & potency from your dry herbs before infusing into butter or oil. LEVO automates the traditional method of oil infusion so you can enjoy homemade wellness products and culinary edibles without the tedious work and messy clean up. Re-engineered for maximum convenience and efficiency, LEVO 2 features a dishwasher-safe, ceramic-coated reservoir with a slanted design for the easy wicking-out of oil and butter. A redesigned silicone stirrer gently infuses without aerating your oils to ensure a longer shelf life, and a new Power Pod is also included for doubling up your potency. Use your smartphone to control and monitor your infusions, as well as discover new recipes via the LEVO mobile app. Access your history, referring to past sessions, and use the Time & Temperature calculator to plan out your infusions with ease & peace of mind all from your mobile device. The LEVO II is an infusion enthusiast's dream. A premium appliance with reliable performance that infuses up to 16 ounces of dry herb at a time with easy settings that are controlled wirelessly. Simplifying the process of oil infusion, the LEVO 2 allows you to prepare oil with the single push of a button. From salves & soap to smoothie bowls & salad dressing, using LEVO is as easy as making coffee or tea. LEVO 2 gives you full control over ingredients & strength to seamlessly extract the most from your dry herbs, with results that are rich with the tastes, scents, and other compounds you love. Get Connected: LEVO II Oil Infuser Infuses Dry Herb into Oil or Butter Activates Dry Herb Before Infusion New 'Dry' and 'Activate' Cycles Power Pod Doubles Potency Redesigned Silicone Stirrer Ceramic-Coated Reservoir Mobile Connection Smartphone App Premium Kitchen Appliance Promotes Longer Shelf Life for Infusions No Solvents, Additives, or Emulsifiers Needed Minimum 5oz / Maximum 16 oz Per Infusion Measures 8.75” x 9.5” x 15.5” inches Device Weighs 9.32 lbs. One Year Manufacturer Warranty
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.