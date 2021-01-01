Made by Hemp Blue Label CBD Oil Extract (150 mg CBD)
Like Green Label Hemp Extract, Made by Hemp’s Blue Label Extract is obtained from the hemp plant using CO2 and contains no additives whatsoever, just pure CBD hemp oil. Similarly, Blue Label Hemp Extract is very dark in color and has a paste-like consistency. Unlike Green Label, however, Blue Label Proprietary Hemp Extract goes one step further by taking the raw version and heating it at a controlled temperature to fully activate all of the phytocannabinoids. This process, known as decarboxylation, is ideal for those looking to gets the most effectiveness out of their phytonutrients without filtering the oil (as seen in the Gold Label Extract). Each batch of Blue Label contains a guaranteed 15-18% CBD, or 150mg-180mg CBD per gram, the difference depending entirely on natural variations of potency in each hemp harvest. Blue Label hemp extract is non-psychoactive and contains only trace amounts of THC, not enough to feel any intoxicating effects. Blue Label CBD extract is one of three versions of Made by Hemp’s Proprietary Extract. If you're looking for a different dosage of CBD, this product is also available in a lower concentration Green Label or an even stronger Gold Label. Choose from 1 gram, 3 gram, or 10 gram sizes, each with a phytocannabinoid concentration of 15-18%. Listed below is an overview of the phytocannabinoid potency and total servings for each size available: 1 gram | 150mg-180mg CBD | 30 servings 3 grams | 450mg-540mg CBD | 90 servings 10 grams | 1500mg-1800mg CBD | 300 servings
