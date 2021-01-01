Made By Hemp RELAX Hemp Extract (1oz, 500-2000mg CBD)
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$42.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
If you’re looking to wind down at the end of a long day, get better quality sleep, or stay calm in stressful situations, then RELAX Hemp Extract Oil is for you. This THC-free CBD Tincture was designed to help put your mind at ease while still delivering the amazing benefits you’re looking for. Made by Hemp’s RELAX CBD Tincture features its own unique blend of terpenes. It’s no secret that terpenes pack powerful flavors and aromas, so they created this with both efficacy and flavor in mind. Made by Hemp's RELAX Hemp Extract is a CBD oil produced from a proprietary blend of cannabinoids found in domestically grown industrial hemp. This is also a Palm Oil free tincture making it more environmentally and eco-friendly. This helps with maintaining rain forests and keeping things more sustainable. All Made by Hemp products contain no artificial flavors or unnatural ingredients, and contain less than .3% of THC so it will not cause any intoxicating effects. The Made by Hemp RELAX Hemp Extract is a 1oz (30ml) dropper bottle available in your choice of 500mg, 1000mg, or 2000mg strength (phytocannabinoids).
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.