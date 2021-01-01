About this product
If you’re looking to wind down at the end of a long day, get better quality sleep, or stay calm in stressful situations, then RELAX Hemp Extract Oil is for you. This THC-free CBD Tincture was designed to help put your mind at ease while still delivering the amazing benefits you’re looking for. Made by Hemp’s RELAX CBD Tincture features its own unique blend of terpenes. It’s no secret that terpenes pack powerful flavors and aromas, so they created this with both efficacy and flavor in mind.
Made by Hemp's RELAX Hemp Extract is a CBD oil produced from a proprietary blend of cannabinoids found in domestically grown industrial hemp. This is also a Palm Oil free tincture making it more environmentally and eco-friendly. This helps with maintaining rain forests and keeping things more sustainable. All Made by Hemp products contain no artificial flavors or unnatural ingredients, and contain less than .3% of THC so it will not cause any intoxicating effects. The Made by Hemp RELAX Hemp Extract is a 1oz (30ml) dropper bottle available in your choice of 500mg, 1000mg, or 2000mg strength (phytocannabinoids).
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
