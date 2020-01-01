7mm Glow Glass Beaker Bong
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
$155.00MSRP
Crafted from quality borosilicate glass with a smoky tint and subtle gold decals, the Marley Natural Smoked Glass Water Pipe evokes the spirit of Bob Marley while delivering smooth, pure-tasting rips. Boasting an eight-slit percolator downstem and deep ice-catcher for stacking up cubes, this beautiful water pipe filters, cools and amplifies hits. Made from durable hand-blown borosilicate glass, this piece is thickly bolstered in the base for extra strength and balance. Featuring a classic beaker style base with a Rasta aesthetic, the Marley Natural Water Pipe merges soul with science to offer an elevated smoking session. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Marley Natural Smoked Glass Water Pipe High-Grade Borosilicate Glass Eight-Slit Diffuser Downstem 12.5" inches Tall Ice Catcher Beaker Design 14mm Female Joint 5" Wide Base Diameter Thick Scientific Glass Bong Gold Decals with a Smoky Tint 14mm Male Flower Bowl Piece
