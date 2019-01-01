About this product
The Commander blunt bubbler is ready for battle with an extra thick and durable design and triple slit, base-connected percolator that delivers full-bodied blasts of smooth, potent vapor. Just fit your blunt or joint into the frosted port and light up. Designed for maximum water filtration without sacrificing portability, The Commander will fulfill its duty of purifying, smoothing out, and amplifying blunt smoke every session. Get Connected: Compatible with herbs 🌿 3.1mm Thickness Triple Slit Diffuser Army Tank Design Wide Water Chamber Works with Most Joints and Blunts
