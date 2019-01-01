About this product
The Newport Medusa Series is without a doubt the most stylish torch lighter on the planet! Featuring a self-igniting piezo ignition and a safety adjustable flame, it's very safe to operate and includes a child proof safety lock system for added security. The Medusa Series also utilizes a quick re-fill system and the ability to switch between soft and jet flames. Get Connected: Compatible with herbs 🌿 & wax 🍯 Soft & Jet Flame Switch Easy & Safe Operation Self-Igniting Piezo Ignition Child Proof Safety Lock System Cordless, Lightweight Design Adjustable Flame Works at Any Angle
