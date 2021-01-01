CaliConnected Online Headshop
Empire Glassworks “Rickle Pick” Hand Pipe
About this product
Check out this glass pipe Morty, you're not gonna regret it! This 5” inch pop-culture themed hand pipe is centered around a burping Rick face inspired by the Rick & Morty “Pickle Rick” episode. The Empire Glassworks Rickle Pick Spoon Pipe features hand-mixed borosilicate glass colors and raised glass bumps on the surface that simulate a real pickle texture. This premium glass hand pipe is complete with a modest sized flower bowl for your dry herbs, left-side air carb, and a flat bottom to prevent your new pickle pipe from rolling away!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire Glassworks “Rickle Pick” Spoon Pipe
Rick & Morty 'Pickle Rick' Themed
High Quality Borosilicate Glass
Handmade Glass Accents
Realistic Pickle Texture
Raised Glass Marbles
Hand Spun Colors
5” inches Long
Flat Bottom
Easy to Grip
Left Side Air Carb
Thick Glass Hand Pipe
Portable & Travel-Friendly
Individually Handcrafted Art Piece*
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire Glassworks “Rickle Pick” Spoon Pipe
Rick & Morty 'Pickle Rick' Themed
High Quality Borosilicate Glass
Handmade Glass Accents
Realistic Pickle Texture
Raised Glass Marbles
Hand Spun Colors
5” inches Long
Flat Bottom
Easy to Grip
Left Side Air Carb
Thick Glass Hand Pipe
Portable & Travel-Friendly
Individually Handcrafted Art Piece*
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!