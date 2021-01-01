About this product

Check out this glass pipe Morty, you're not gonna regret it! This 5” inch pop-culture themed hand pipe is centered around a burping Rick face inspired by the Rick & Morty “Pickle Rick” episode. The Empire Glassworks Rickle Pick Spoon Pipe features hand-mixed borosilicate glass colors and raised glass bumps on the surface that simulate a real pickle texture. This premium glass hand pipe is complete with a modest sized flower bowl for your dry herbs, left-side air carb, and a flat bottom to prevent your new pickle pipe from rolling away!



Get Connected:



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Empire Glassworks “Rickle Pick” Spoon Pipe

Rick & Morty 'Pickle Rick' Themed

High Quality Borosilicate Glass

Handmade Glass Accents

Realistic Pickle Texture

Raised Glass Marbles

Hand Spun Colors

5” inches Long

Flat Bottom

Easy to Grip

Left Side Air Carb

Thick Glass Hand Pipe

Portable & Travel-Friendly

Individually Handcrafted Art Piece*

American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]