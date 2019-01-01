About this product
Pyptek Prometheus Pocket Pipe combines the on-the-go rips of a glass hand pipe with the durability of aerospace-grade aluminum. You can use it anywhere without worrying about it breaking if dropped. A high grade borosilicate glass pipe fits into a protective anodized aluminum exoskeleton, which screws into an aluminum shell with a glass bowl. A filter screen purifies each rip. Enjoy the high quality rips of a glass pipe with rugged, elegantly geometric build that's perfect for on-the-go smoking. The 4" Pyptek Prometheus Pocket Pipe comes in five dazzling colors, and is compatible with three concentrate kits to provide a more versatile hand pipe experience. Get Connected: Compatible with herbs 🌿 Aerospace-Grade Aluminum Shell Borosilicate Glass Pipe and Bowl Filter Screen Pocket-friendly Durable Save-A-Bowl Rubber Band
