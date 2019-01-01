 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Prometheus Pocket Pipe

by CaliConnected Online Headshop

$79.99MSRP

About this product

Pyptek Prometheus Pocket Pipe combines the on-the-go rips of a glass hand pipe with the durability of aerospace-grade aluminum. You can use it anywhere without worrying about it breaking if dropped. A high grade borosilicate glass pipe fits into a protective anodized aluminum exoskeleton, which screws into an aluminum shell with a glass bowl. A filter screen purifies each rip. Enjoy the high quality rips of a glass pipe with rugged, elegantly geometric build that's perfect for on-the-go smoking. The 4" Pyptek Prometheus Pocket Pipe comes in five dazzling colors, and is compatible with three concentrate kits to provide a more versatile hand pipe experience. Get Connected: Compatible with herbs 🌿 Aerospace-Grade Aluminum Shell Borosilicate Glass Pipe and Bowl Filter Screen Pocket-friendly Durable Save-A-Bowl Rubber Band

About this brand

CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.