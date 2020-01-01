Raw Rolling Tray
by Fat Ass Glass Company
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$17.99MSRP
When Raw created the Smokey Forest Trees Rolling Tray, they set out to plant 1 tree for every tray sold with the end goal of planting 5,000 new trees. Raw has since long surpassed that goal and this large metal rolling tray quickly evolved into a staple design. This rolling tray was built to last and made from solid metal construction, featuring a smooth top coating and rounded edges to prevent stuck materials. The Raw Smokey Forest Trees Rolling Tray measures a large 14” inches long by 11” inches wide, proving you with ample space for your grinder and other smoking accessories while keeping your table clean & organized. Become one with nature the next time you roll up on this unique smokey forest scenery representing the natural connection of smoke to mother nature. Get Connected: Raw Smokey Forest Trees Rolling Tray 💨 Fits All of Your Smoking Accessories Made from High Quality Aluminum Curved Edges Prevent Spillage Large Flat Rolling Surface Smooth Top Coating Rounded Corners 14” inches Long 11” inches Wide 1.25” inches Tall Novelty Rolling Tray Solid Metal Construction Raw Collector's Series Tray Smokey Trees Forest Scenery Authentic Raw® Brand Product
Be the first to review this product.