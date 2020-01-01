Colored Glass Bong Slide
by Fat Ass Glass Company
Rick gets himself into a pickle in this one broh, literally. The "Rickle Pick" 14.5mm Bowl Piece is an epic water pipe upgrade for fans of the Rick & Morty cartoon TV series, based on the obvious ‘Pickle Rick’ episode. This pickle-themed replacement flower bowl is individually handcrafted with bright custom-mixed colors & clear marble accents across the surface that add a realistic pickled texture. Each bowl piece features worked glass accents depicting a burping Pickle Rick face and a deep single hole bowl for your dry herbs. The oblong pickle shape makes this accessory easy to grip when clearing hits from your favorite glass bong while a 14.5mm male ground joint snugly fits any 14.5mm female joint water pipe. Ideal for both salty pickle lovers and fans of Rick & Morty alike, grab one of these Rick & Morty “Rickle Pick” Flower Bowls today before they roll away for good! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Rick & Morty “Rickle Pick” Bowl Piece High Quality Borosilicate Glass Worked Clear Marble Accents Burping ‘Pickle Rick’ Face 14mm Male Joint Ground Joint Easy to Grip Realistic Texture Hand Mixed Colors Rick & Morty Themed Individually Handmade* Male Joint Fits Female Joints Worked Glass Marble Accents American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
