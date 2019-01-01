About this product
The Eyce Sidecar is an unbreakable dab rig crafted using platinum-cured silicone. Boasting a functional design with an adjustable neck, hidden concentrate jar, built-in dab tool holder, and water chamber cap, the Sidecar makes dabbing easier than ever. Featuring a 14mm quartz crystal bucket, this silicone dab rig is designed for optimal flavor transfer. Engineered for supreme water filtration, the Sidecar boasts a traditional honeycomb diffuser that generates fine bubbles, maximizing contact between smoke and moisture. A heat-resistant airpath ensures pure, clean-tasting hits, while an airtight seal promotes heavy chugging with low draw-resistance. Get Connected: Compatible with wax concentrates 🍯 Silicone Sidecar Rig by Eyce Molds Platinum-Cured Silicone Indestructible Design 14mm Quartz Banger Removable Chamber Cap Honeycomb Diffuser Travel-Friendly Hidden Concentrate Container 4 Built-In Tool Slots Lifetime Warranty
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.