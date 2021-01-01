About this product

Welcome to Miami. Expanding on the success of their first collaboration, Famous Brandz and rapper Snoop Dogg have teamed up once again to bring you the 2nd generation of high performance Smoking Pounds Water Pipes. Similar to the first line of Snoop Dogg Pounds glassware that focused on intergalactic journey, these unrivaled designs were each named after iconic airports around the states. Dive right into the cultural epicenter of south Florida with the Smoking Pounds MIA Bong, named after the Miami International Airport. Whether your smoking at home or on the white sandy beaches of MIA, this compact & travel-friendly glass rig will have you covered. This sleek design stands 7” inches tall and features a spherical bubble chamber that sits perched atop a color-accented flared base. The bubble chamber houses a fixed downstem with a highly effective showerhead percolator at the base, perfect for building big clouds with a window seat to all the action.



The Snoop Dogg Pounds MIA Water pipe is made from thick, hand-blown borosilicate glass with your choice of bold color accents throughout. Famous Brandz has bundled the MIA with everything you need for use with your favorite dry herbs or waxy concentrates inside a fashionable collector’s box. This includes a 14mm male glass bowl piece, an extra thick quartz banger, a glass dabber tool, and a matching carb cap. Just like its namesake, the MIA Bong is always ready to party. Medicate, elevate, and put it in the air with the brand new Snoop Dogg Pounds MIA Water Pipe.



Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯

Snoop Dogg Pounds MIA Water Pipe

Smoking Pounds by Famous Brandz

Premium Borosilicate Glass

Extra Thick 4mm Quartz

Showerhead Percolator

Angled Straight Neck

Flared Mouthpiece

Bubble Chamber

4.5” inches Wide

7” inches Tall

45° Joint

Flared Base

Modern Design

Fixed Downstem

14mm Female Joint

14mm Glass Bowl Piece

14mm Quartz Banger Nail

Smoking Pounds Fist Logo

Snoop Dogg Signature Decal

Glass Dabber Tool & Carb Cap

Choice of Colored Glass Accents

Thick Scientific Glass Beaker Bong

Famous Brandz x Snoop Dogg Collab