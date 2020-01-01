7mm Glow Glass Beaker Bong
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
Capitalizing on the major success of their first collaboration, Famous Brandz has teamed up again with Snoop Dogg to create their 2nd generation of high performance water pipes. Similar to the first line of Snoop Dogg Pounds water pipes that focused on intergalactic journey, these super stylish designs for 2019 were each named after iconic airports around the USA. Medicate, elevate, and put it in the air with the brand new Snoop Dogg Pounds LAX Bong. The Pounds LAX features an unmistakable 11” inch tall body that resembles an upside-down beaker bong and stands atop a sturdy 4.25” inch flared base. Equipped with an inline ruffle percolator that operates similarly to a showerhead perc, the LAX is primed & ready to provide you with big tasty rips and clouds as far as the eye can see. The Pounds LAX Bong also features a unique 45° blown-out mouthpiece for maximum style and control. Accented in your choice of bold colored glass, this Snoop Dogg Pounds Bong is a truly unique water pipe that’ll have you feeling like a movie star. This is how California rolls. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Snoop Dogg Pounds LAX Water Pipe Famous Brandz x Snoop Dogg Collab Premium Borosilicate Glass Bong Multiple Brightly Colored Accents 45° Fixed Diffuser Downstem 45° Blown-Out Mouthpiece Inline Ruffle Percolator Sleek Modern Design 11” inches Tall 14mm Female Joint 14mm Glass Bowl Piece Sturdy 4.25” inch Flare Base Custom Collector's Box Included Snoop Dogg’s Signature Decal & Pounds Logos
