Capitalizing on the major success of their first collaboration, Famous Brandz has teamed up again with Snoop Dogg to create their 2nd generation of high performance water pipes. Similar to the first line of Snoop Dogg Pounds water pipes that focused on intergalactic journey, these super stylish designs for 2019 were each named after iconic airports around the USA. Medicate, elevate, and put it in the air with the brand new Snoop Dogg Pounds LAX Bong.
The Pounds LAX features an unmistakable 11” inch tall body that resembles an upside-down beaker bong and stands atop a sturdy 4.25” inch flared base. Equipped with an inline ruffle percolator that operates similarly to a showerhead perc, the LAX is primed & ready to provide you with big tasty rips and clouds as far as the eye can see. The Pounds LAX Bong also features a unique 45° blown-out mouthpiece for maximum style and control. Accented in your choice of bold colored glass, this Snoop Dogg Pounds Bong is a truly unique water pipe that’ll have you feeling like a movie star. This is how California rolls.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Snoop Dogg Pounds LAX Water Pipe
Famous Brandz x Snoop Dogg Collab
Premium Borosilicate Glass Bong
Multiple Brightly Colored Accents
45° Fixed Diffuser Downstem
45° Blown-Out Mouthpiece
Inline Ruffle Percolator
Sleek Modern Design
11” inches Tall
14mm Female Joint
14mm Glass Bowl Piece
Sturdy 4.25” inch Flare Base
Custom Collector's Box Included
Snoop Dogg’s Signature Decal & Pounds Logos
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
