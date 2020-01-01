Tsunami Glass Microscope Rig
by Fat Ass Glass Company
Stay Californicated & highly medicated with Snoop Dogg’s dual compatible SFO Water Pipe. Continuing on the success of their first collaboration, Famous Brandz has once again teamed up with iconic rapper Snoop Dogg to bring you their 2nd generation of water pipes in the Smoking Pounds collection. Each of these new glass pipes are named after well-known airports around the states and feature unprecedented designs matched with affordable prices. The Smoking Pounds SFO Bong is a tribute to the 7th busiest Airport in the USA located in San Francisco, California. Snoop Dogg Pounds SFO Bong The Snoop Dogg Pounds SFO Water Pipe is a travel-friendly dual function bong made from thick borosilicate glass with your choice of bold color accents. The SFO features a pyramid-shaped beaker base that houses an inline ruffle percolator on the fixed downstem. This perc provides epic water filtration for smooth & filtered rips every draw. Designed with the true connoisseur in mind, the Snoop Dogg Pounds SFO Water Pipe includes a male glass bowl piece, premium quartz banger, glass dabber tool, and matching carb cap. Take flight on sight today with San Francisco's very own SFO Water Pipe from Famous Brandz. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯 Snoop Dogg Pounds SFO Water Pipe Smoking Pounds by Famous Brandz Premium Borosilicate Glass Extra Thick 4mm Quartz Inline Ruffle Percolator Angled Straight Neck Flared Mouthpiece 4.5” inches Wide Fixed Downstem 7” inches Tall 45° Joint Beaker Base Modern Design Choice of Colors 14mm Female Joint 14mm Glass Bowl Piece 14mm Quartz Banger Nail Smoking Pounds Fist Logo Snoop Dogg Signature Decal Glass Dabber Tool & Carb Cap Thick Scientific Glass Beaker Bong Famous Brandz x Snoop Dogg Collab
