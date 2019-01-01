About this product
Travel to galaxies far, far away with the Famous Brandz Snoop Dogg Pounds Spaceship Water Pipe! This compact but powerful 6" handblown beauty is constructed with the highest quality borosilicate glass. An extra thick launch-pad base keeps your sessions solid while a ruffled percolator diffuses smoke into the water chamber for moisture-conditioned rips. The neck is curved with a nozzle mouthpiece for ergonomic hits. Designed for use with wax concentrate extracts, the Snoop Pound Spaceship Water Pipe comes with a quartz bucket, dome, and nail, and a glass tool to empower your galactic journey. Get Connected: Compatible with wax 🍯 Launch-Pad Base Curved Neck 14mm Ground Glass Connection Compact Build Inline Ruffle Percolator Quartz Bucket, Dome and Nail
