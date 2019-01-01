UPC Quadruple Bubbler Dab Rig - 50mm x 5mm Glass
$158.99MSRP
Crafted by none other than UPC Glass in Los Angeles, the Quadruple Bubbler Dab Rig is one of the most jaw dropping concentrate bubblers in the game right now. Made using 50mm heavy wall tubing, this bubbler is extremely durable despite its delicate look. The Quadruple Bubbler Rig is built with top of the line features including a bent neck to prevent backsplash and four distinct chambers that create a sturdy base, each equipped with diffuser downstems to cool down hits from your favorite wax concentrates. This quad chamber bubbler stands 8” inches tall and has a 14mm male joint that fits an included female quartz banger. Get Connected: Compatible with wax concentrates 🍯 UPC Quadruple Chamber Dab Rig Bubbler 5mm Thick, Premium Borosilicate Glass Heavy Wall 50mm Diameter Tubing 8" inches Tall 14mm Male Joint Bent Neck Mouthpiece 4 x Fixed Diffuser Downstems 14mm Female Quartz Banger Included UPC & “California Handmade” Decals Handmade in Los Angeles, California
