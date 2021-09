About this product

The Higher Standards Limited Edition Etched Rig delivers an unrivalled concentrate experience, with a limited-edition design. With only 50 units available, each rig has been precision-etched with the iconic Higher Standards triangle branding. This durable, medical-grade borosilicate glass rig has been handcrafted for powerful, reliable performance, and features a quartz banger for optimal flavor transfer. With slits on its diffused stem that create fine bubbles for a smooth draw, this rig boasts superior airflow and an airtight seal. The Higher Standards Limited Edition Etched Rig is sold in a reusable and reversible collector’s case for safe storage and transport, and includes a neon red concentrate container, a 14mm quartz banger, a small dab tool, and a large tool.



Get Connected:



Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯

Higher Standards Etched Dab Rig

Premium Borosilicate Glass

Limited Edition Design

Triangle Print Etching

Extra Thick Design

100% Quartz Nail

7” inches Tall

Airtight Seal

90° Joint Angle

14mm Female Joint

14mm Quartz Banger

Scientific Glass Oil Rig

Ergonomic Mouthpiece

Reversible Collector's Case

2 x Heavy Duty Titanium Tools

Limited-Edition Neon Red Container

Proudly Designed & Made in the USA

Box Includes:



1 x Higher Standards Etched Rig

1 x Silicone Storage Container

1 x Premium Quartz Banger

1 x Titanium Concentrate Tool

1 x Titanium Mini Concentrate Tool