SolarSystem Controller

by California Lightworks

California Lightworks Growing Grow Lights SolarSystem Controller

The SolarSystem controller works with the SolarSystem 550 and can control an unlimited number of lights from a single controller. The controller allows automated programming for spectrum control, 24-hour timer and day/week/month calendar. Now it is possible to program an entire grow cycle automatically – varying the spectrum, the length of the day, transitions from veg to bloom, final finishing modes, sunrise/sunset – all in a low cost easy to program digital controller. The SolarSystem Controller features programmable 0% to 99% spectrum control over three spectrum ranges – Blue, White and Red. You can use the controller in manual mode only to adjust the light spectrum or use the digital clock and calendar to run custom light recipes over a day, week, month or entire season. Programs can be saved for specific crops or strains. You can also use the view mode to work in natural white light and then switch back to high power reds and blues for accelerated growth. Take control of your grow operation!

We are dedicated to designing and manufacturing the best performing LED grow lights for the serious grower. All products are proudly manufactured in the USA.