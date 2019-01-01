 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Gio Day Dream - Caliva (0.5g)

Gio Day Dream - Caliva (0.5g)

by Caliva

Write a review
Caliva Concentrates Cartridges Gio Day Dream - Caliva (0.5g)

$14.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Go from morning to evening, with this balanced, potent hybrid. With fruity flavors and a smooth finish, this produces a happy, easy breezy high. Compatible only with a G Pen Gio device. Weight: 0.5g

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Caliva Logo
This is: our refined line of classic cannabis products made to be easy, fun and consistent so you know how you’ll feel, every time. From your coffee table to the top of a mountain, Caliva Collection is the essence of cannabis refined. You are: an informed yet classy consumer looking for fun, trusted, convenient and consistent cannabis experiences to suit your healthy and hectic lifestyle. We’ve got something for everyone.