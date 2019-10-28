Paperbakriter on October 28th, 2019

I first bought these to replace tobacco. They just made me mad. Rolled with a cigarette filter, they taste terrible. And each one has enough THC to give you a slight buzz, like you've had too much nicotine. It's not a comforting or comfortable feeling. I decided to unroll one as I thought the filter was changing the terpene profile. These things tasted like ass. And I used to roll my own cigarettes with Drum Tobacco! Sooo...for me to complain about TASTE! Yeah... Unrolled...it looked like crap swept up off the floor. The same ol trick used by tobacco companies to sell cheap smokes. Is this what the Pot industry has already come to? Tobacco industry standards and practices. Shame on you Toasties. Shame indeed. Ps. I would've included pictures but this platform doesn't allow for that.