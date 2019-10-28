Strawberry Daiquiri Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$15.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
All new look, same smooth flavor you have come to love, now in a convenient, smaller, five-pack. Made to be mellow. Just toast, chill and repeat. These low-dose solos are made with pure cannabis that’s cured and blended in-house for a simply smooth smoke, every time. With low THC, Toasties are made to be mellow and their discreet, cigarette style appearance makes using them mellow too. Sometimes we just want things to be easy; throw these in your purse or pocket and just toast, chill and repeat. 5 Filtered, low dose solos. ~.5g/each.
on October 28th, 2019
I first bought these to replace tobacco. They just made me mad. Rolled with a cigarette filter, they taste terrible. And each one has enough THC to give you a slight buzz, like you've had too much nicotine. It's not a comforting or comfortable feeling. I decided to unroll one as I thought the filter was changing the terpene profile. These things tasted like ass. And I used to roll my own cigarettes with Drum Tobacco! Sooo...for me to complain about TASTE! Yeah... Unrolled...it looked like crap swept up off the floor. The same ol trick used by tobacco companies to sell cheap smokes. Is this what the Pot industry has already come to? Tobacco industry standards and practices. Shame on you Toasties. Shame indeed. Ps. I would've included pictures but this platform doesn't allow for that.
June 23, 2017
02:41