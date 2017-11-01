Campos de Kush ("CdK") grows, rolls, and packages cannabis sativa and cannabis indica flowers into king-size pre-rolled joints. Our product is grown organically in California using natural methods, and each joint is filled and prepared by hand. We pay close attention to detail and quality, delivering you California's Finest Pre-Rolled Joints. Campos is Spanish for fields and the surname of our founder. Kush is a colloquial term for marijuana and the surname of the inspiration for the brand: Lady Kushniruk. Sure to be the gold standard for generations to come, CdK represents months of work for your enjoyment.