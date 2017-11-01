 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Clementine

by Campos De Kush

3.01
$30.00MSRP

About this product

Clementine is a sweet, citrus flavored sative hybrid that combines Tangie with Lemon Skunk genetics. The concentrated live resin of Clementine from Cricket Family Farms took home 2nd Place for the Best Sativa Concentrate at the 2015 Cannabis Cup in Michigan.

1 customer review

3.01

RedOnTheHead6969

Creates a buzz in my neck and spine. Lasts awhile . Happy feelings. Giggly which is unusual for me.

About this strain

Clementine

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Caryophyllene

Clementine is a sweet, citrus flavored sativa hybrid that combines Tangie with Lemon Skunk genetics. The concentrated live resin of Clementine from Crocket Family Farms took home 2nd Place for the Best Sativa Concentrate at the 2015 Cannabis Cup in Michigan.

About this brand

Campos De Kush Logo
Campos de Kush ("CdK") grows, rolls, and packages cannabis sativa and cannabis indica flowers into king-size pre-rolled joints. Our product is grown organically in California using natural methods, and each joint is filled and prepared by hand. We pay close attention to detail and quality, delivering you California's Finest Pre-Rolled Joints. Campos is Spanish for fields and the surname of our founder. Kush is a colloquial term for marijuana and the surname of the inspiration for the brand: Lady Kushniruk. Sure to be the gold standard for generations to come, CdK represents months of work for your enjoyment.