Strawberry Daiquiri Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Clementine is a sweet, citrus flavored sative hybrid that combines Tangie with Lemon Skunk genetics. The concentrated live resin of Clementine from Cricket Family Farms took home 2nd Place for the Best Sativa Concentrate at the 2015 Cannabis Cup in Michigan.
on November 1st, 2017
Creates a buzz in my neck and spine. Lasts awhile . Happy feelings. Giggly which is unusual for me.
Clementine is a sweet, citrus flavored sativa hybrid that combines Tangie with Lemon Skunk genetics. The concentrated live resin of Clementine from Crocket Family Farms took home 2nd Place for the Best Sativa Concentrate at the 2015 Cannabis Cup in Michigan.