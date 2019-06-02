 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Candy Head 25pc 15mg Full Spectrum CBD Hard Candies

Candy Head 25pc 15mg Full Spectrum CBD Hard Candies

by Candy Head

The Assortment Box includes 25 individually wrapped 15mg Full Spectrum CBD hard candies. Our natural flavors include Blue Raspberry, Watermelon, Green Apple and Tangerine. For maximum absorption, our Full Spectrum CBD Oil is infused throughout the candy during the cooking process. Slowly consuming the hard candy provides optimal uptake of the Full Spectrum CBD and other cannabinoids.

MonacoMild

I cant stand the taste of tinctures so I figured id give this a try. Super good, really effective.

At Candy Head, we believe in better choices. Made from natural ingredients, our candies taste great and provide optimal absorption. By slowly consuming the hard candy, you are giving the CBD the time it needs to properly absorb into your system. Our CBD edibles come in four natural flavors, Green Apple, Watermelon, Blue Raspberry and Tangerine. We take pride in our products and use only natural flavors and colors from superfoods. All of our candies are crafted in small batches and third party lab tested to ensure consistency and provide the finest quality edible. We are rapidly expanding throughout the U.S. and plan on adding unique products that you can only find at Candy Head. We look forward to providing you with quality CBD products you can trust.