MonacoMild
on June 2nd, 2019
I cant stand the taste of tinctures so I figured id give this a try. Super good, really effective.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$70.00MSRP
The Assortment Box includes 25 individually wrapped 15mg Full Spectrum CBD hard candies. Our natural flavors include Blue Raspberry, Watermelon, Green Apple and Tangerine. For maximum absorption, our Full Spectrum CBD Oil is infused throughout the candy during the cooking process. Slowly consuming the hard candy provides optimal uptake of the Full Spectrum CBD and other cannabinoids.
on June 2nd, 2019
I cant stand the taste of tinctures so I figured id give this a try. Super good, really effective.
on May 28th, 2019
totally a different league from gummies
on May 28th, 2019
happiness in a bag