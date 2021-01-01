 Loading…
Cani-Fresh Broad Spectrum CBD Oil 1500

by CaniBrands

About this product

Cani-Fresh is a broad-spectrum hemp extract formulation with organic ashwagandha and holy basil offered as a CBD oil to help you meet everyday stressors with a sense of ease, bettering your performance and productivity. If you’re looking for the classic CBD oil, Cani-Fresh is the product for you! 1500 mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract (CBD, CBD-V, CBG) MCT oil Organic Ashwagandha Organic Holy Basil 0% THC Natural mint flavor A CBD oil with 50 mg of CBD per dose. This hemp-derived broad-spectrum CBD oil with a mint flavor offers an effective way to consume CBD. Use the dropper to drop the liquid under your tongue to increase absorption into the bloodstream. This delivers a refreshing, powerful entourage effect from multiple cannabinoids at any time of the day.

About this brand

CaniBrands is a next-generation CBD products company specializing in the sports, fitness, and wellness marketplace. Cani-Boost™, Cani-Mend™, Cani-Fresh™, and Cani-Sleep™ brands are "Better Together," combining Hemp Extract Cannabidiol, vitamins, nutraceuticals, and herbal extracts. Customers and professional athletes tell us the products "really work" to support energy, focus, pain management, anxiety reduction, and sleep. Along with sublingual oils, soft gels, topical balms and creams, CaniBrands provides an industry-leading line of convenient oral sprays that are easy to use and enable micro-dosing. Learn more at www.canibrands.com.

