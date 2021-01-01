About this product

Cani-Fresh is a broad-spectrum hemp extract formulation with organic ashwagandha and holy basil offered as a CBD oil to help you meet everyday stressors with a sense of ease, bettering your performance and productivity. If you’re looking for the classic CBD oil, Cani-Fresh is the product for you! 1500 mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract (CBD, CBD-V, CBG) MCT oil Organic Ashwagandha Organic Holy Basil 0% THC Natural mint flavor A CBD oil with 50 mg of CBD per dose. This hemp-derived broad-spectrum CBD oil with a mint flavor offers an effective way to consume CBD. Use the dropper to drop the liquid under your tongue to increase absorption into the bloodstream. This delivers a refreshing, powerful entourage effect from multiple cannabinoids at any time of the day.