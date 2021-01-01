About this product

Cani-Sleep is formulated with CBD and melatonin to target all three key sleep phases: relaxation before sleep, falling asleep, and staying asleep. In a convenient CBD oral spray with mess-free packaging, it’s easy to administer without ever having to leave your bed. Sleep better with this natural sleep solution! 250 mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract (CBD, CBG, CBDV) 30 mg of melatonin 5-HTP Valerian root 0% THC Natural mint flavor This compact and easy-to-use CBD oral spray is our #1 selling product form. Perfect for microdosing your CBD intake, with each dose (8 sprays) giving you precisely 5 mg of CBD and 1 mg of melatonin. Spray the product directly into your mouth on the inside of your cheek or under your tongue for rapid absorption. Its mess-free packaging allows for quick administration without ever having to leave your bed.