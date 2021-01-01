 Loading…
Cani-Sleep Broad Spectrum CBD Oral Spray 250

by CaniBrands

About this product

Cani-Sleep is formulated with CBD and melatonin to target all three key sleep phases: relaxation before sleep, falling asleep, and staying asleep. In a convenient CBD oral spray with mess-free packaging, it’s easy to administer without ever having to leave your bed. Sleep better with this natural sleep solution! 250 mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract (CBD, CBG, CBDV) 30 mg of melatonin 5-HTP Valerian root 0% THC Natural mint flavor This compact and easy-to-use CBD oral spray is our #1 selling product form. Perfect for microdosing your CBD intake, with each dose (8 sprays) giving you precisely 5 mg of CBD and 1 mg of melatonin. Spray the product directly into your mouth on the inside of your cheek or under your tongue for rapid absorption. Its mess-free packaging allows for quick administration without ever having to leave your bed.

CaniBrands is a next-generation CBD products company specializing in the sports, fitness, and wellness marketplace. Cani-Boost™, Cani-Mend™, Cani-Fresh™, and Cani-Sleep™ brands are "Better Together," combining Hemp Extract Cannabidiol, vitamins, nutraceuticals, and herbal extracts. Customers and professional athletes tell us the products "really work" to support energy, focus, pain management, anxiety reduction, and sleep. Along with sublingual oils, soft gels, topical balms and creams, CaniBrands provides an industry-leading line of convenient oral sprays that are easy to use and enable micro-dosing. Learn more at www.canibrands.com.

