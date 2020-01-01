Berry Lemonade Elixir 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$20.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
$18.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
We took the Cann out of the can so you could enjoy it whenever or however you want it. Mix these liquid packets into seltzer, add them into your adult beverage of choice, add a couple to a pitcher to share with friends, or throw one in your pocket to enjoy on a hike or out at a bar with friends.
