  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Cann Roadies (10-pack)

Cann Roadies (10-pack)

by Cann

$18.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

We took the Cann out of the can so you could enjoy it whenever or however you want it. Mix these liquid packets into seltzer, add them into your adult beverage of choice, add a couple to a pitcher to share with friends, or throw one in your pocket to enjoy on a hike or out at a bar with friends.

About this brand

Our social tonics are microdosed can(n) enjoy more than one, and experience a light, refreshing social buzz within 10-15 minutes. With five simple all-natural ingredients, and 30-35 calories per Cann, they make the perfect substitute for that glass of wine, but without the hangover the next morning.