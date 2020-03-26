 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Our social tonics are actually low dose and actually delicious. Each Cann is microdosed with 1:2 ratio of THC & CBD, so you can(n) enjoy more than one, and experience a light, refreshing social buzz within 10-15 minutes. With five simple all-natural ingredients, and 30-35 calories per Cann, they make the perfect substitute for that glass of wine, but without the hangover the next morning. Lemon Lavender: You learn to love my unexpectedness: an aromatic confidence and acidic wit wrapped in an ordinary exterior. Grapefruit Rosemary: With a natural herbal smoothness, I'm hard to miss. And you wouldn't want to miss me. Blood Orange Cardamom: I'm a cacaphony of citrus, spices, and all things nice-ish.

Available in

United States, California