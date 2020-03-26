Our social tonics are actually low dose and actually delicious. Each Cann is microdosed with 1:2 ratio of THC & CBD, so you can(n) enjoy more than one, and experience a light, refreshing social buzz within 10-15 minutes. With five simple all-natural ingredients, and 30-35 calories per Cann, they make the perfect substitute for that glass of wine, but without the hangover the next morning. Lemon Lavender: You learn to love my unexpectedness: an aromatic confidence and acidic wit wrapped in an ordinary exterior. Grapefruit Rosemary: With a natural herbal smoothness, I'm hard to miss. And you wouldn't want to miss me. Blood Orange Cardamom: I'm a cacaphony of citrus, spices, and all things nice-ish.