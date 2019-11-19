 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  GANJA GUMMIES 100MG

GANJA GUMMIES 100MG

by CANNA BASICS

$60.00MSRP

About this product

The GANJA GUMMIES are designed to make your experience the same each time you enjoy the product. We ensure that every edible is at the highest regard for quality and consistency. GANJA GUMMIES are all natural, offered in a variety of fruit flavors, and easily dosable! Available in 100MG, 300MG, 500MG, 1000MG www.CANNABASICSUSA.com

1 customer review

babyonbaby

Along with the Oklahoma gummies, I've tried this one as well. Just as good! 💚 Well, they are the same product so expect to the same high quality and potency. 5 stars for the gummies

About this brand

CANNA BASICS started with a small group of people united by a common goal: to create quality cannabis products that help our customers, offer an unmatched experience, and are produced the right way. That means no chemicals, no harmful pesticides, and no additives. Just pure, natural cannabis brands designed for discerning users. CANNA BASICS specializes in cannabis concentrates, vape brands, and edibles that are of the utmost safety, quality, and potency. All CANNA BASICS distributed brands come with a 100% satisfaction guarantee, and are extensively third party tested to ensure the cleanest, safest cannabis brands on the market. All CANNA BASICS distributed brands must adhere to our strict clean cannabis guarantee - our promise to consumers that all CANNA BASICS distributed brands will meet or exceed all Oklahoma state cannabis regulations. www.CANNABASICSUSA.com Products: www.NATURESNECTAROIL.com www.CLEARCHOICEDABDART.com