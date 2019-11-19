babyonbaby
on November 19th, 2019
Along with the Oklahoma gummies, I've tried this one as well. Just as good! 💚 Well, they are the same product so expect to the same high quality and potency. 5 stars for the gummies
The GANJA GUMMIES are designed to make your experience the same each time you enjoy the product. We ensure that every edible is at the highest regard for quality and consistency. GANJA GUMMIES are all natural, offered in a variety of fruit flavors, and easily dosable! Available in 100MG, 300MG, 500MG, 1000MG www.CANNABASICSUSA.com
on November 19th, 2019
