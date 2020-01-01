 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. CANNA BASICS
CANNA BASICS

Premium, Clean, and Simple Cannabis Products for EVERYONE.

GANJA GUMMIES - NATURE'S NECTAR Oil Cartridges - CLEAR CHOICE Dab Dart - Available in Oklahoma
GANJA GUMMIES - NATURE'S NECTAR Oil Cartridges - CLEAR CHOICE Dab Dart - Available in California
The CLEAR CHOICE Dab Dart is 100% pure distillate used to vape, smoke, eat, and dab.
The GANJA GUMMIES are designed to make your experience the same each time you enjoy the product.
NATURE'S NECTAR Oil Cartridges are pure and free of additives, solvents, or vitamin E acetate.
About CANNA BASICS

CANNA BASICS started with a small group of people united by a common goal: to create quality cannabis products that help our customers, offer an unmatched experience, and are produced the right way. That means no chemicals, no harmful pesticides, and no additives. Just pure, natural cannabis brands designed for discerning users. CANNA BASICS specializes in cannabis concentrates, vape brands, and edibles that are of the utmost safety, quality, and potency. All CANNA BASICS distributed brands come with a 100% satisfaction guarantee, and are extensively third party tested to ensure the cleanest, safest cannabis brands on the market. All CANNA BASICS distributed brands must adhere to our strict clean cannabis guarantee - our promise to consumers that all CANNA BASICS distributed brands will meet or exceed all Oklahoma state cannabis regulations. www.CANNABASICSUSA.com Products: www.NATURESNECTAROIL.com www.CLEARCHOICEDABDART.com

United States, California, Oklahoma