CANNA BASICS started with a small group of people united by a common goal: to create quality cannabis products that help our customers, offer an unmatched experience, and are produced the right way. That means no chemicals, no harmful pesticides, and no additives. Just pure, natural cannabis brands designed for discerning users. CANNA BASICS specializes in cannabis concentrates, vape brands, and edibles that are of the utmost safety, quality, and potency. All CANNA BASICS distributed brands come with a 100% satisfaction guarantee, and are extensively third party tested to ensure the cleanest, safest cannabis brands on the market. All CANNA BASICS distributed brands must adhere to our strict clean cannabis guarantee - our promise to consumers that all CANNA BASICS distributed brands will meet or exceed all Oklahoma state cannabis regulations. www.CANNABASICSUSA.com Products: www.NATURESNECTAROIL.com www.CLEARCHOICEDABDART.com