Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Total Cannabinoids: 16.02% CBD: 13.28% Delta9-THC: 0.09% Strain: Cherry Wine The buds are medium-sized and have a medium density. It has hints of cherry, cheese, and black pepper. Terpene Profile: Highest in Myrcene & Farnesene Type: Hybrid Origin: Wisconsin Storage: 55-58% humidity Effects: It creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease. www.cannacomforts.com
Be the first to review this product.