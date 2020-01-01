 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Elektra CBD Hemp Flower

Elektra CBD Hemp Flower

by Canna Comforts

Write a review
Canna Comforts Cannabis Flower Elektra CBD Hemp Flower

Similar items

Show all

About this product

CBD: 17.44 % - CBDa: 19.39%, CBD: 0.43% CBG: 0.04% Delta9-THC: 0.07% Outdoor grown in Oregon, Elektra is a tier one Industrial Hemp that is ultra-smooth and sure to be an everyday favorite. Dark green dense buds with lots of orange strains. Type: Hybrid (sativa-dominant) Origin: Illinois Storage: 58-62% humidity Strain Notes: Mixing the classic CBD favorite ACDC with ERP gives you premium CBD hemp strain for the ages. Elektra is known for its high terpene profile and unique earthy smell with hints of pine, wood, citrus and fuel. Effects: It creates a super mellow effect on the body while boosting focus and memory. * Terpene Profile: Myrcene, B-caryophyllene, pinene and limonene Usage: This strain is perfect for tea or vaping or smoking. This strain is optimal for daytime and evening usage. www.cannacomforts.com

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Canna Comforts Logo
Canna Comforts, healing your mind, body and soul with the finest all-natural products on earth.