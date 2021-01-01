Hawthorn Express Hemp CBD Flower
About this product
HAWTHORN EXPRESS Hawthorn Express $8.00 2 reviews Size * 1 gram 3.5 grams 7 grams 1 oz 1 Share: Add to CartAdd to Wishlist Total Cannabinoids: 14.89% CBD: 12.12% Delta9-THC: 0.35% Strain: Hawthorn Express This is what you get when you cross AC/DC with Harlequin a superb day time use! Terpene Profile: Highest in Guaiol Type: Hybrid Origin: Utah Storage: 55-58% humidity Effects: Creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease.
About this brand
Canna Comforts
