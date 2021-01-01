 Loading…

Hawthorn Express Hemp CBD Flower

by Canna Comforts

Canna Comforts Cannabis Flower Hawthorn Express Hemp CBD Flower

About this product

HAWTHORN EXPRESS Hawthorn Express $8.00 2 reviews Size * 1 gram 3.5 grams 7 grams 1 oz 1 Share: Add to CartAdd to Wishlist Total Cannabinoids: 14.89% CBD: 12.12% Delta9-THC: 0.35% Strain: Hawthorn Express This is what you get when you cross AC/DC with Harlequin a superb day time use! Terpene Profile: Highest in Guaiol Type: Hybrid Origin: Utah Storage: 55-58% humidity Effects: Creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease.

About this brand

Canna Comforts Logo
Canna Comforts, healing your mind, body and soul with the finest all-natural products on earth.

