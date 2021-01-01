Canna Comforts
Hawthorn Express Hemp CBD Flower
About this product
HAWTHORN EXPRESS
Hawthorn Express
Total Cannabinoids: 14.89%
CBD: 12.12%
Delta9-THC: 0.35%
Strain: Hawthorn Express
This is what you get when you cross AC/DC with Harlequin a superb day time use!
Terpene Profile: Highest in Guaiol
Type: Hybrid
Origin: Utah
Storage: 55-58% humidity
Effects:
Creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease.
