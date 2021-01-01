About this product

HAWTHORN EXPRESS

Hawthorn Express

Total Cannabinoids: 14.89%



CBD: 12.12%



Delta9-THC: 0.35%



Strain: Hawthorn Express



This is what you get when you cross AC/DC with Harlequin a superb day time use!



Terpene Profile: Highest in Guaiol



Type: Hybrid



Origin: Utah



Storage: 55-58% humidity



Effects:



Creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease.