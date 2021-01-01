Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Canna Comforts

Canna Comforts

Hawthorn Express Hemp CBD Flower

About this product

HAWTHORN EXPRESS
Hawthorn Express
$8.00
2 reviews
Size *
1 gram
3.5 grams
7 grams
1 oz
1
Share:

Add to CartAdd to Wishlist
Total Cannabinoids: 14.89%

CBD: 12.12%

Delta9-THC: 0.35%

Strain: Hawthorn Express

This is what you get when you cross AC/DC with Harlequin a superb day time use!

Terpene Profile: Highest in Guaiol

Type: Hybrid

Origin: Utah

Storage: 55-58% humidity

Effects:

Creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!