Space Bomb Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The new Indica box come with The new Hybrid box come with 4g spread into 5 delights joints full of flavour. Only 100% indoor organic/veganic bud ! No shake! hand trimmed.The box can come in different Indica strains. Each box has a label with its strain name and properties.
Be the first to review this product.